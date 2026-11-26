The Brief James Acosta, who is accused of fatally shooting a 15-year-old in Clearwater in July, has been arrested again while awaiting trial. Pinellas County deputies say Acosta was in possession of a machine gun while wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor. Acosta was charged with third-degree murder, which has a lower threshold for pre-trial release.



A man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old in Clearwater this summer is back behind bars after deputies say he was found in possession of a machine gun while out on bond.

James Acosta was wearing a court-ordered ankle monitor while awaiting trial on a third-degree murder charge when he was arrested on Tuesday.

His latest arrest raises questions about how Florida courts determine whether someone accused of murder can be released from jail before trial and what safeguards are in place to protect the public.

Clearwater murder case details

The backstory:

In July, Pinellas County deputies investigated the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old in a YMCA parking lot in Clearwater.

According to court records, Acosta had arranged to sell the teenager a gun. Investigators allege the teenager attempted to rob Acosta, who then shot and killed him.

Acosta was charged with third-degree murder, a distinction that carries significant implications under Florida's pretrial release laws.

Why was Acosta out on bond?

Big picture view:

Under Florida law, not all murder charges are treated the same when it comes to pretrial release.

While state law requires prosecutors to seek pretrial detention under certain circumstances for more serious felonies, a standard third-degree murder charge does not carry that same mandatory requirement.

However, prosecutors can still ask a judge to hold a defendant without bond if they can establish the legal grounds for pretrial detention.

Acosta's attorney told FOX 13 that his client's age (19) and lack of prior criminal history were factors in determining his bond.

In addition to setting a monetary bond, the judge required Acosta to wear an ankle monitor.

Criminal defense attorney Anthony Rickman, who is not involved in Acosta's case, said judges must assess the potential risk a defendant poses based on the information available to them at the time.

"The judge could have done what judges normally do, just give them a monetary bond. In this case, the judge did something more. The judge put an ankle monitor on the defendant," Rickman said.

"Judges can't be, you know, soothsayers. They don't know what's gonna happen with the future. They can do their best in making sure the defendant doesn't commit future crimes by putting conditions of release on the defendant."

Just months after his initial murder arrest, Acosta is facing new criminal allegations.

According to arrest records, Pinellas County deputies say Acosta was in possession of a machine gun with an obstructed serial number. Deputies also accuse him of running from them and resisting arrest.

While electronic monitoring allows authorities to track a defendant's whereabouts, it cannot physically prevent someone from committing another crime.

Acosta is now back in jail.

Could Acosta have been held without bond?

What we don't know:

Florida law classifies homicide as a dangerous crime and provides a mechanism for prosecutors to seek pretrial detention.

Among the factors courts must consider when determining conditions of release are the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense, a defendant's criminal history and the potential danger their release poses to the community.

FOX 13 is working to determine whether prosecutors sought pretrial detention following Acosta's original murder arrest.

Rickman said Florida has a strict bond system, pointing to legislative changes that require prosecutors to seek pretrial detention for certain offenses.

"This is not like New York or California. In the state of Florida, we have a very strict bond system," Rickman said. "In fact, recently our legislature and our governor put into place a strict bond with the new pretrial release statute, where the state is required to ask for pretrial detention on certain enumerated offenses."

Protecting the public is supposed to be a primary consideration in making those bond decisions, that’s one of the factors FOX 13 continues to look into.

Defense challenges murder charge

What's next:

Meanwhile, Acosta's attorney is challenging the original murder charge.

His attorney has filed a motion to dismiss the charge, arguing Acosta acted in self-defense under Florida's Stand Your Ground law.