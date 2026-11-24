The Brief Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, was killed Friday night in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver as she was returning home from a softball tournament. Court records show the driver, Diego Arreola, was on probation for a previous DUI and had been released from jail just four days before the deadly crash. Albertson-Czerwinski’s fiancé and sister are calling for changes to how the justice system handles DUI offenders.



There will be an empty seat at one family's Thanksgiving table this year.

Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski, 27, was killed Friday night when police say a suspected drunk driver struck her vehicle, sending it into oncoming traffic on the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

Her family’s grief is compounded by the discovery that the man accused of causing the deadly crash had been released from jail just four days earlier for violating his probation stemming from a previous DUI.

Now, her loved ones are calling for accountability and changes to the justice system, hoping to prevent another family from experiencing the same devastating loss.

Courtney Campbell Causeway crash

The backstory:

Police say Diego Arreola had a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit when he rear-ended Albertson-Czerwinski’s Tesla, sending it into oncoming traffic. But, it is what happened in the months and days leading up to the deadly crash that has left her family questioning whether her death could have been prevented.

According to court records, Arreola was on probation stemming from a DUI arrest in June and had a restricted driver's license. He had been released from jail just four days before the fatal crash after violating the terms of his probation.

Leanna Blaize Albertson-Czerwinski's resilience

Big picture view:

To those who knew her best, Albertson-Czerwinski was unstoppable.

As a teenager, she was diagnosed with a chronic pain condition that left her reliant on a wheelchair for years. But, she refused to let the condition dictate how she lived her life.

She learned to walk again and embraced adventure, from riding dirt bikes to skydiving. Just five months ago, she fulfilled another dream: Moving to Florida.

"She was completely wheelchair bound, overcame that, the lowest point of her life. I've seen her overcome everything," said her sister, Kelsie Ellingsworth.

It was that same determination and love for life that her family says was taken from them Friday night as Albertson-Czerwinski drove home from a softball tournament. Her loved ones believe Arreola should never have been behind the wheel.

"You get out four days ago, and you're behind the wheel of a car drunk again," said her fiancé, Tanner McElwee. "It's mind-boggling to me."

Fiancé and sister demand justice

What they're saying:

Albertson-Czerwinski and McElwee were preparing to get married in April on Honeymoon Island. The couple had been planning their wedding and dreaming about the rest of their lives together.

Now, instead of preparing to say "I do," McElwee is planning his fiancée’s funeral and preparing to say goodbye. As he navigates an unimaginable loss, he is calling for stronger accountability for DUI offenders and questioning whether existing safeguards go far enough to protect others on the road.

"It's just the flaw in the justice system. And there's many of them, but this is one that I want to point out is the DUIs," McElwee said. "You know what you're doing when you get behind the wheel of a car, and you can't walk, let alone drive, you know what the risks are. That's murder."

Pinellas Park softball memorial

What's next:

Albertson-Czerwinski’s softball team is planning to hold a memorial in her honor from 6-6:30 p.m. on Friday at Sprowl Horizon Sports Park in Pinellas Park. Her family wants her to be remembered not for the circumstances of her death, but for the extraordinary determination with which she lived her life.

As they face their first Thanksgiving without her, they hope sharing her story will help spare another family the pain of losing someone they love to impaired driving. Her family has also started a fundraiser for funeral expenses.