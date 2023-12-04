Port Richey fuel leak under investigation, police say

article

Citizens west of US 19 are being asked to remove their vessels from the water and avoid using the waterways after a fuel leak was reported in Port Richey near Nicks Park boat ramp.

According to the Port Richey Police Department, officers were alerted to an ‘overpowering smell’ shortly before 3:20 a.m. on Monday.

Police say the smell appeared to be coming from an apparent diesel fuel leak.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Monday, the cause of the fuel leak was unknown.

The Port Richey Fire Department, along with other state and federal agencies, have been notified and are either on the scene or working on the issue from their respective headquarters.

Those in the area are asked to stay out of the waterways until the spill is cleaned up.