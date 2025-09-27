President Barack Obama Library reopens after years of renovations

The Brief After more than four years of closure, the library is open again with modernized features and spaces. The new design includes 80,000 books, an auditorium, study rooms, an innovation lab, teen and children's areas and an outdoor promenade. Mayor Ken Welch says the building honors Obama's legacy of education, community and the power of knowledge.



After one of the longest renovation projects in Bay Area history, the President Barack Obama Main Library in St. Petersburg has officially reopened to the public.

The library first closed in February 2021, shortly after being renamed in honor of the nation’s first African American president. City leaders say the project required extensive repairs — from asbestos removal to infrastructure updates — and faced major delays due to hurricanes, COVID, and supply chain challenges.

Mayor Ken Welch said, "Challenges from COVID to asbestos to supply chain to, of course, hurricanes. But our team persevered. And today this space has been completely transformed."

The newly reimagined 44,000-square-foot facility features more than 80,000 books, a state-of-the-art auditorium, an innovation lab, multiple conference and study rooms, and separate areas for children and teens. A new outdoor promenade also gives visitors the chance to enjoy the water views while they read.

Library Director Beth Lindsay said, "Today is exciting because we get to invite the community back in to see what we have for them."

For longtime residents, the reopening is deeply personal. Barbara Williams, who grew up visiting the library, said, "Reading is truly fundamental. I am so grateful. My daughter is the first African-American female OBGYN in this city. And this is the library we came to as children."

Mayor Welch also reminded the community of the symbolic significance behind the library’s name: "This library was named after President Barack Obama because his legacy embodies everything this library should represent. The power of education, the importance of facts, the importance of community, and the belief that knowledge can transform lives."

City leaders say they hope the space will not only serve as a hub for reading, but also as a gathering place that inspires creativity, connection, and community for years to come.

The President Barack Obama Main Library is now open seven days a week:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and Tuesday & Thursday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.