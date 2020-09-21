Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
is in effect, DeSoto County
9
River Flood Warning
until TUE 8:00 AM EDT, Pasco County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Lake Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Citrus County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Wind Advisory
from MON 10:00 AM EDT until MON 10:00 PM EDT, Pinellas County
Gale Watch
from MON 5:00 PM EDT until TUE 2:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Small Craft Advisory
until TUE 10:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters

President Trump to campaign in Florida on Thursday

Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
2020-election
The News Service of Florida
article

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 24: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the first day of the Republican National Convention at the Charlotte Convention Center on August 24, 2020 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The four-day event is themed "Honorin

Expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - President Donald Trump will return to Florida next week, making a campaign appearance Thursday in Jacksonville.

Trump is slated to appear at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Airport, according to an announcement Friday by his campaign.

MORE NEWS: DeSantis announces law that will protect law enforcement, combat violent protests

Trump is trying to bolster support in the battleground state as he prepares for the Nov. 3 general election against Democrat Joe Biden, who campaigned in Tampa and Kissimmee this week.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report. 