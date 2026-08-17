Priced Out of the Picture: St. Petersburg artists ask city leaders for stability

The Brief St. Petersburg artists say soaring rent prices and a severe shortage of studio space threaten to force out the local creative community. With the mayoral primary election set for August 18, local artists are calling on candidates to back up praise with permanent funding. City Council committee members unanimously passed an Artist Sustainability Fund proposal to offer density incentives to developers who fund local art spaces.



Artists in St. Petersburg say rising commercial rents and a lack of affordable workspaces are forcing them to question whether they can stay in the city they helped build.

Rising Rents Threaten Local Artists

What we know:

Public artist Alex Kaufman created major local installations, including the 175-foot Sunshine City Mosaic, but said he is unsure if he can afford to keep working in the city after 15 years.

Kaufman wants to open a local fabrication studio and hire an assistant, but available commercial locations cost two to three times his budget, with one spot offering only a six-month lease.

"The artists aren’t looking for a handout," Kaufman said. "We’re just looking for stability in order to grow and build."

Art consultant Kathy Gibson echoed those concerns at a candidate event hosted by the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, noting that while politicians easily praise the arts, financial backing remains absent.

Historical Impact on Local Tourism

The backstory:

A 2022 study revealed that arts attendees spent an average of $48.90 per event beyond admission costs in St. Petersburg.

More than 70% of out-of-town visitors surveyed said the art event was their primary reason for traveling to the city, while over 92% said the activity or venue inspired community pride.

Mayoral Candidates Propose Differing Solutions

What they're saying:

Mayor Ken Welch pointed to a proposal he put forward that would allocate hotel bed taxes directly toward creative infrastructure.

"I personally put a proposal on the table to use a third of the bed tax that would generate $5 million a year for the arts," Welch said.

Mayoral candidate Charlie Crist argued that broad cost-of-living relief is required alongside creative grants.

"Make St. Pete affordable," Crist said. "It costs a lot to live here," he said.

Helen French, executive director of the St. Petersburg Arts Alliance, urged city leaders to include artists in discussions about urban growth, while Kaufman added: "Do you want to keep the arts culture here as the city grows? If you do, then fund it with the growth of the city."

Sustainability Fund

What's next:

A City Council committee unanimously advanced a proposed Artist Sustainability Fund.

The plan allows developers to gain added building density in exchange for financial contributions to help secure and maintain affordable creative spaces.

While French called the measure a strong first step, the plan still requires additional approvals before taking effect. The primary election tomorrow will help determine who leads the city’s response from the mayor's office.