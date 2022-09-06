Proposed youth league fees could go towards maintaining Lakeland fields

The cost of youth sports may be going up in Lakeland.

The city's director of parks and recreation Bob Donahay told commissioners on Tuesday that it has been increasingly difficult to keep up with the spiraling cost of keeping Lakeland's fields in tip-top shape.

Donahay proposed charging youth leagues a fee to raise money to help maintain the fields. The proposed fee would be $10 a kid per season.

Donahay said other areas, such as Plant City are already charging a similar fee for youth leagues.

A majority of city commissioners seemed to be in favor of the fee, and they are expected to approve it next month.

It would raise between $25,000 and $30,000 a year to go towards Lakeland fields.