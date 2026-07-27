PSTA launches new bus route connecting St. Petersburg to Tampa International Airport
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Travelers and workers heading between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport will soon have a faster, low-cost transit option across Tampa Bay.
St. Petersburg Airport Express Route
What we know:
The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) announced Monday that it is launching a new bus line with nine stops called the 727 Express, named in honor of Pinellas County's area code. PSTA says services will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week beginning in October.
Buses will travel along the Howard Frankland Bridge Express Lanes to provide a faster and more reliable trip aimed at easing roadway congestion and helping workers commute, according to PSTA. Each vehicle on the route will feature air conditioning, Wi-Fi and luggage racks.
Tampa Bay Bus Service Details
What we don't know:
Transit officials have not yet released the exact fare prices, full daily schedules, or specific bus stop locations along the 727 Express route.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority, which announced the new transit service in a public statement.