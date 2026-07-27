PSTA launches new bus route connecting St. Petersburg to Tampa International Airport

The Brief The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority is launching a new express bus route connecting downtown St. Petersburg directly to Tampa International Airport. Named route 727 after the local area code, the bus service will utilize the Howard Frankland Bridge Express Lanes to reduce traffic congestion. Starting in October, the low-cost transit option will run every day with buses featuring built-in Wi-Fi and air conditioning.



Travelers and workers heading between downtown St. Petersburg and Tampa International Airport will soon have a faster, low-cost transit option across Tampa Bay.

St. Petersburg Airport Express Route

What we know:

The Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) announced Monday that it is launching a new bus line with nine stops called the 727 Express, named in honor of Pinellas County's area code. PSTA says services will run from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days a week beginning in October.

Buses will travel along the Howard Frankland Bridge Express Lanes to provide a faster and more reliable trip aimed at easing roadway congestion and helping workers commute, according to PSTA. Each vehicle on the route will feature air conditioning, Wi-Fi and luggage racks.

Tampa Bay Bus Service Details

What we don't know:

Transit officials have not yet released the exact fare prices, full daily schedules, or specific bus stop locations along the 727 Express route.