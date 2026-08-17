Rays stadium: Hillsborough College picks builder as funding debated

The Brief Hillsborough College has picked a builder for a potential Rays stadium on the southeast corner of their campus along Dale Mabry Highway. They selected AECOM Hunt, which has built dozens of MLB and NFL stadiums. The Tampa mayor says a funding plan is being worked on, which includes a special taxing district that would provide a loan to the Rays to build.



Hillsborough College has selected stadium builder AECOM Hunt for a proposed Tampa Bay Rays ballpark, though local leaders are still working to finalize a financing agreement.

Builder selected for Rays ballpark

What we know:

Hillsborough College chose AECOM Hunt to construct a potential new home for the Tampa Bay Rays on the southeast corner of its campus along Dale Mabry Highway. The college selection committee evaluated four separate builder proposals across multiple categories.

AECOM Hunt finished a full point ahead of the nearest candidate. College leadership noted that the builder's extensive experience with major venues weighed heavily in the final score. The firm has built over a dozen Major League Baseball stadiums and handled roof repairs at Tropicana Field.

Financing debate continues in Tampa

What we don't know:

No funding plan is in place, with Tampa Mayor Jane Castor saying details are being worked on, with the hope of holding votes either at the end of August or September.

The county had been on board with paying just under $800 million towards the estimated $2.3 billion stadium. However, Tampa city councilors balked at their $180 million commitment, and are now pushing — along with the mayor — for a special taxing district that would provide the Rays with a loan, and be reimbursed as revenue on the site grows.

"There are lots [and] lots of details yet to iron out, but we are making great progress, and it's very exciting," Castor said.

The hope is to build the stadium so that it is ready for opening day of 2029.

Public input and project vision

What they're saying:

Project representatives emphasized community involvement as plans move forward.

"This wouldn't be here without the community," said Brian Schrems of AECOM Hunt. "We want to make sure that they're involved in this project."

College administration pointed to venue expertise as a primary factor in ranking the proposals.

"Experience and the ability to do this type of building, a stadium, looked like it carried a lot of weight," said Dr. Ken Atwater, the president of Hillsborough College.

Next steps for campus construction

What's next:

If the money does come, the Rays have enlisted AECOM to deliver on a 30,000-seat stadium plan that includes two-story risers in center field, an aquarium, unique sightlines and windows to the outside.

Hillsborough College's next step is to get temporary facilities up-and-running so students and staff have places to work and learn while this whole area is being rebuilt.

"If it doesn't happen by the end of this month," said Castor, "[It will] be the end of next month."