'Reckless' Riverview mom let 11-year-old drive SUV before crashing at 7-Eleven: HCSO

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The Brief Hillsborough County deputies arrested a Riverview mother accused of letting her 11-year-old child drive an SUV to a gas station. The child, who has autism, accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, crashing into a concrete barrier at a 7-Eleven, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. Carribean Myers, 41, faces charges of child abuse and permitting an unauthorized minor to drive after deputies discovered she did not have a valid license.



A Riverview mother was arrested after Hillsborough County deputies said she allowed her 11-year-old child with autism to drive an SUV to a gas station, where the child crashed into a concrete barrier.

11-year-old 7-Eleven crash investigation

The backstory:

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday to a 7-Eleven on Gordon Road after receiving a report that a child had crashed a vehicle into a concrete traffic barrier.

Investigators learned that Carribean Myers, 41, allowed her 11-year-old child to drive from their home to the gas station while she was in the vehicle as a passenger, HCSO said.

Deputies said the child, who has autism, was trying to stop the SUV when they mistakenly pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to crash into the barrier.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

No one was injured.

The vehicle and the 7-Eleven building were damaged in the crash, according to the sheriff's office.

Riverview mother child abuse arrest

Dig deeper:

During the investigation, deputies discovered that Myers had not had a valid driver's license since July 13.

Investigators also learned that Myers had previously allowed her underage children to drive without a valid driver's license, according to HCSO.

Myers was arrested and faces charges of child abuse and permitting an unauthorized minor to drive.

Sheriff condemns reckless driving decisions

What they're saying:

"Putting an 11-year-old behind the wheel is reckless and could have ended in tragedy," Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "This mother made a dangerous decision that put her child and everyone around them at risk. Parents have a responsibility to protect their children, not place them in situations that could get them or someone else seriously hurt. We will hold anyone accountable who puts a child in danger."

The investigation remains active, according to HCSO.