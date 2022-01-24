Reduce, reuse, recycle: Tampa Art & Poetry contest engages youth in environmental stewardship

Youth across Tampa have a chance to see their artwork on display across the city. The 3 R’s Art and Poetry contest is accepting submission now through February 4.

The initiative, in its 17th year, is designed to engage youth in waste reduction and the importance of recycling.

Third through 12th grade students attending Tampa elementary, middle or high schools can participate, including homeschooled students living within the Tampa City limits and those attending MacDonald Training Center.

Students can submit one artwork or poem for the contest. The winning artwork will be displayed on a recycling collection truck for one year. The winning poetry will be on display at Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park in downtown Tampa.

For more information or to submit artwork, visit the contest website.