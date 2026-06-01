Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman runs for Florida Senate seat

The Brief Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman seeks the Democratic nomination in Florida's U.S. Senate special election. Vindman proposed a federally backed catastrophe fund modeled on national flood programs to address the Florida property insurance crisis. The candidate supports an all-of-the-above strategy including solar, wind, nuclear power and domestic oil to lower energy costs.



Retired Army Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is running for the Democratic nomination in the Florida U.S. Senate special election.

Senate candidate platform

What we know:

Vindman, a former National Security Council official who previously testified in a congressional impeachment inquiry, is focusing his campaign on addressing what he calls misplaced priorities in Washington.

Vindman stated that voters face heavy financial pressure and deserve independent representation rather than a rubber stamp.

Property Insurance Crisis

Dig deeper:

To address the property insurance crisis impacting the state, Vindman proposed exploring a federally backed catastrophe fund similar to the National Flood Insurance Program.

He acknowledged that the federal flood program faces billions of dollars in debt but suggested funding a national insurance backstop using revenues from highly profitable industries linked to climate risk.

He stated the rainy-day fund would boost market competition and lower homeowner premiums.

Energy and Inflation

Local perspective:

On energy and inflation, Vindman rejected an export ban on U.S. oil and gas, favoring an all-of-the-above strategy that spans solar, wind, nuclear power and domestic drilling.

To maintain Social Security solvency, he opposes reducing benefits or raising the retirement age, advocating instead for increased tax contributions from top earners.

He also defended expanding Affordable Care Act tax credits, arguing that costs should be covered by closing loopholes on the wealthiest Americans.

Global military strategy

Big picture view:

Vindman relies heavily on his military background to frame his foreign policy positions, advocating for independent decision-making over strict party lines.

Regarding Cuba, he opposes direct military intervention to overthrow the regime, arguing that military force will not achieve lasting democracy. Instead, he supports using Cuba's current economic vulnerability as diplomatic leverage to push for political and economic reforms.

"I don’t think military means are going to get us there," he said.

On the U.S.-Israel alliance, Vindman described himself as a strong supporter but noted that no ally should get a free pass, stating the war in Gaza has gone on too long while reiterating support for a two-state solution.

Campaign policy gaps

What we don't know:

Officials and campaign analysts have not yet confirmed how Vindman's proposed tax changes would impact long-term federal revenue or if his energy policy would face opposition from environmental groups within his party.

Vindman declined to outline specific legislative spending cuts to combat inflation, focusing his economic plans primarily on revenue generation and tax code reforms.

He also did not commit in advance to authorizing military force if Taiwan is invaded, stating that any future congressional vote must be evaluated independently based on national security interests at that time.

Congressional rule changes

What's next:

Vindman expressed support for preserving minority protections in the Senate by reforming rather than eliminating the filibuster.

"It’s been a source of stability," he said.

He advocates for a talking filibuster that requires lawmakers to physically hold the floor to block legislation, describing the rule as a vital source of stability.