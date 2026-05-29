Questions surround Scientology’s role in $350M downtown Clearwater redevelopment

The Brief Hundreds attended a Clearwater City workshop focused on major redevelopment projects connected to properties tied to the Church of Scientology. About $350 million in proposed development is planned downtown, including renovations to dozens of storefronts and a large entertainment center. City leaders are seeking more transparency regarding who is behind these projects and what businesses could eventually move in.



A packed public workshop Thursday night put the spotlight on the roughly $350 million in a proposed downtown Clearwater development project and the Church of Scientology’s role in the city’s future.

Residents seek transparency

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The meeting brought together city leaders, church parishioners, developers and residents as construction activity continues to reshape parts of downtown.

Clearwater City Council member Mike Mannino questioned why the presentation was being held now.

"Why today, what’s changed," Mannino asked. "Is it the strategy, the market, what’s different?"

Downtown Clearwater is currently filled with construction projects, many centered around Cleveland Street and properties connected to redevelopment efforts.

Parishioners packed the Clearwater Main Library Thursday night as city leaders outlined plans for the future of downtown.

The Cleveland Street Alliance is helping oversee much of the redevelopment effort.

Scott Dobbins, manager of the Cleveland Street Alliance, said the group is committed to being open about its plans.

"We’re not here to hide," Dobbins said. "We’re very proud of the group that we’ve assembled and the project that we’re conducting."

Officials said roughly $350 million in development is being proposed downtown. Along Cleveland Street, 42 storefronts are in various stages of construction, renovation or reconstruction.

One of the largest projects is the proposed EVO Entertainment Clearwater center, an 83,000-square-foot entertainment venue planned for downtown.

What they're saying:

Dobbins described the project as a major destination for visitors.

"The most exciting thing that I think is going on in Clearwater and that is the announcement of the moving theater," Dobbins said. "To have a destination entertainment anchor really provides some gravity to the project."

Despite the excitement surrounding the redevelopment plans, questions remain about who is behind some of the limited liability companies involved in the projects.

Clearwater Mayor Bruce Rector said residents want more information.

"The community wants to know who’s involved and who’s doing this," Rector said. "We’re not clear exactly who owns these properties, who is developing them."

The Cleveland Street Alliance told FOX 13 that the new storefronts will be open to everyone, not just members of the Church of Scientology.

Mayor Rector said transparency remains important as the projects move forward.

"It’s their property, they can do whatever they want," Rector concluded. "They certainly will build more trust over time with the community if they can put more businesses like Starbucks, Tequila’s, Clear Sky on Cleveland Street."

The Cleveland Street Alliance said the first wave of new businesses could open later this year, with additional openings expected throughout 2027.