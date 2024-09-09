Retired NYPD detectives will share experiences of Sept. 11 attacks with Venice High students

The September 11 terror attacks are a day so many remember, and on Wednesday, it will be 23 years since that day changed our nation. But, many students in school today weren't born yet.

That sentiment struck a cord with two local retired New York City Police detectives who share a common bond. They were both there when the attacks happened and are now using their experiences to educate our youth about the significance of 9/11.

Matthew Center was just 24 and a rookie New York City police officer. Jose Castellanos was 32. Both worked out of the same precinct in Manhattan.

On September 11, 2001, it was primary day and Center was working the polls in Brooklyn when he learned a plane hit the World Trade Center. He raced to a nearby rooftop.

"I stood there on the roof with a young kid. The two of us stood there and watched the second plane hit the south tower and the look on his face, and I'm sure I had the exact same look on my face and I said. ‘You need to go back to your apartment,’" Center said.

Castellanos worked the night shift and was off at the time when he watched it unfold on television. Both were called in later that morning.

For the next three months, they both worked at Ground Zero non-stop and didn't see a day off until January, all while dealing with the grief and pain of that day.

"It was too powerful for any one person to take in, and God bless because outside of the first responders, you had civilians who they themselves did the best they could in between and everyone pulled together to help out," Castellanos said.

In the years that followed, both men lost several friends to 9/11 causing cancer, including Center's partner Dave, who told him this before he passed about Center's hesitancy to open up.

"Being prepared to talk about it has helped me so much, because I just wanted to keep it to myself and, as my friend had reminded me years ago before [he] passed, how can you expect the kids to honor and remember it if they're never taught about it?" Center said.

It motivated Center to pursue teaching, so last year he got out of retirement and started teaching history at Venice High School. Coincidentally, Castellanos also retired in Venice and now works as a school resource officer at the same school where his son is now one of Center's students.

"The amazing thing is that I had somebody that I could turn to and talk to who understands exactly what it felt like and what I'm going through," Center said.

It's led both to open up about their experiences together in class as part of a personalized lesson about the 9/11 attacks.

"They do have a true appreciation for that day, because they can say I spoke with someone who was there, who witnessed it," Castellanos said.

The lesson inspired the school to host a special 9/11 memorial ceremony Wednesday morning put on by students for students. It's a tradition both men hope students will continue to do for other generations to come.

