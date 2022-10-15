Rob Schneider says Bill Murray 'absolutely hated' the 'SNL' cast, particularly Adam Sandler and Chris Farley

article

Rob Schneider claimed that Bill Murray "absolutely hated" the "Saturday Night Live" cast when he guest-hosted the NBC comedy sketch series.

The 58-year-old "SNL" alum recalled the 72-year-old actor's loathing for the show's cast members during an appearance on SiriusXM’s "The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show" Thursday.

"He wasn’t very nice to us," Schneider said of Murray. "He hated us on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when he hosted. Absolutely hated us. I mean, seething."

The "Grown Ups" star went on to say that Murray, who is also a former "SNL" cast member, particularly detested Adam Sandler and the late Chris Farley.

"He hated Chris Farley with a passion. Like he was just seething looking at him," Schneider said.

He speculated that Murray's hatred for Farley may have stemmed from his disapproval of the latter's lifestyle, which Schneider compared to that of the late John Belushi.

Belushi and Murray were close friends and starred together during their runs on "SNL." Belushi and Farley both died of drug overdoses at the age of 33.

He continued, "I don’t know exactly, but I want to believe that it’s because Chris thought it was cool to be Belushi, who [was] his friend who he saw die, that he thought it was cool to be that out of control. That’s my interpretation, but I don’t really know. I don’t believe it. I only believe it 50 percent."

Schneider added that Murray "just hated, like, all of us pretty much" but noted "the least of the hate was to me."

"I took great pleasure in that he hated me less, because he's my hero," he said.

The comedian said that he knew that Murray hated the cast because of the way that he looked at them.

"It was just naked rage," he said.

Schneider said that Murray was nice to his fans and "every common person" but not his fellow comedians.

"The Animal" actor also told the hosts that Murray "really hated Sandler, too." Schneider said that he "couldn't say exactly what it was" but added that Murray "just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know?

"And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like, as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up."

Murray was a main "SNL" cast member in seasons two through five from 1977 to 1980. He served as a guest host of the show five times from 1981 to 1999.

Schneider, Farley and Sandler were all "SNL" cast members when Murray hosted the show during its nineteenth season in February 1993.

Schneider's remarks come days after Geena Davis told The Times that Murray had been inappropriate with her during her audition for the 1990 movie "Quick Change."

The 66-year-old actress also said that Murray had been cruel to her on the film's set after she had been cast.

In April, production on Murray's Searchlight Pictures film "Being Mortal" was suspended after a female crew member accused the actor of "inappropriate behavior."

Murray later addressed the allegation, telling CNBC that he and the unnamed woman had a "difference of opinion."

A rep for Murray did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

