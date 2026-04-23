Fugitive accused of plotting mass shooting at New Orleans festival arrested in Florida

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The Brief A North Carolina man who reportedly threatened a mass shooting in New Orleans has been arrested in Florida. Christopher Gillum was taken into custody at a Destin hotel room where authorities said they recovered a handgun and about 200 rounds of ammunition. Gillum is being held in the Okaloosa County jail pending extradition to Louisiana.



A North Carolina man who reportedly threatened a mass shooting in New Orleans has been arrested in Florida.

The backstory:

Christopher Gillum was wanted in Orleans Parish by the Department of Public Safety for terrorist threats.

Authorities said they learned that Gillum planned to travel to a festival in New Orleans to conduct a mass shooting and then commit suicide by cop.

Courtesy: Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office

Dig deeper:

Deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida, received information that Gillum was in the area and investigators verified his presence through the county's Flock camera system.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Gillum was taken into custody at a Destin hotel located on 1625 Scenic Highway 98 around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies said they recovered a handgun and about 200 rounds of ammunition from his hotel room.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the alleged mass shooting plot is unknown.

Authorities have not said what festival Gillum was allegedly targeting, but the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival starts on Thursday, April 23 and runs through May 3 and is expected to draw between 60,000 – 70,000 people a day.

What they're saying:

"This disturbing case highlights how technology like FLOCK and strong partnerships between agencies can help prevent potential violence and bring wanted fugitives into custody safely before a tragedy could occur," said Sheriff Eric Aden.

What's next:

Gillium is being held in the Okaloosa County jail and is awating extradition to Louisiana.