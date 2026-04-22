Julio Foolio murder: Trial begins for 4 men accused in rapper’s shooting death

The Brief Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance are being tried together for the June 2024 shooting death of rapper Charles Jones -- known as Julio Foolio. During opening statements on Wednesday, prosecutors argued the shooting was a coordinated attack in an ongoing gang war. All four defense attorneys – one for each defendant – also addressed the jury in their own opening statements, urging them not to make any assumptions during the trial.



The trial for the four men charged in the shooting death of Jacksonville rapper Charles Jones, who went by the name Julio Foolio, began Wednesday with opening statements.

Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Isaiah Chance are being tried together for the June 2024 murder of Julio Foolio in Tampa.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Julio Foolio murder

The backstory:

Nearly two years ago, in June 2024, the rapper traveled to Tampa from Jacksonville to celebrate his birthday.

Prosecutors allege the defendants worked together to track Jones to two Tampa nightclubs before following him to a hotel near USF. That’s where multiple shots were fired. Surveillance video from the hotel shows Jones’ car trying to drive away. He died on the scene.

Investigators have said that the defendants are members of – or are affiliated with – two gangs that rival Jones’ gang.

Pictured: Julio Foolio

"It is this animosity and hatred between these gangs that drove the conspiracy in this case that caused these four defendants to confederate and to conspire in this case to engage in this coordinated, planned, murderous attack," state prosecutor Scott Harmon said during opening statements Wednesday.

What they're saying:

Prosecutors told jurors the deadly shooting was part of an ongoing gang war that started in Jacksonville and spilled into a busy area of Tampa with hotels packed with people.

"All of those people in that hotel, none of that affected these shooters. They shot with impunity and with disregard," Harmon added.

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According to the state, the shooters modified their rifles to ensure no rifle shell casings were left behind at the scene.

Prosecutors also played opposing music videos from the rival gangs, pointing to lyrics that seemingly bragged about the deaths of their enemies—including a video posted shortly after Jones was killed.

The other side:

While the four men are sitting at the defense table together, they are represented by four separate attorneys.

"What one may be guilty of, others may not," Brian Gonzalez, defense attorney for Rashad Murphy, said to the jury. "You promised us that you would consider this evidence to each of them separately."

Opening statements

Each of the four defense attorneys gave his own opening statement on Wednesday:

Isaiah Chance's attorney, Justin Petredis: "What the evidence will not show you, is Isaiah Chance fired a weapon. It will not show you Isaiah Chance directing anyone to fire one."

Sean Gathright's attorney, Jason Wise: "Sean Gathright had nothing to do with these shootings that took place in Tampa. You’ve just heard a lot of theory."

Davion Murphy's attorney, Nick Sinardi: "There is zero physical evidence that connects Davion Murphy to the death of Charles Jones."

Rashad Murphy’s attorney, Gonzalez: "Did Rashad Murphy participate in this attack and did he conspire with anyone to do so? What evidence – not what speculation – proves this to you?"