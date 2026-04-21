Minor league catcher turned in by Atlanta Braves following deadly I-75 hit-and-run crash: FHP

The Brief An 18-year-old Atlanta Braves minor league catcher, Jonathan Matos Morales, allegedly caused a multi-vehicle wreck on I-75 by weaving through traffic in a Ford Mustang, according to troopers. The collision caused the semi-tractor-trailer to overturn across all southbound lanes. The 34-year-old truck driver, Stavan Albert Facey from New Smyrna Beach, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the SUV driver sustained minor injuries. Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the Mustang. Matos Morales was arrested on charges of Vehicular Homicide and Leaving a Crash Scene Involving Death.



An 18-year-old Atlanta Braves minor league catcher was arrested for leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash that killed a semi-tractor-trailer driver on I-75 in Manatee County Monday morning, according to troopers.

The backstory:

Florida High Patrol says they found and impounded a 2022 Ford Mustang and arrested 18-year-old Jonathan Matos Morales of Cocoa for Vehicular Homicide and Leaving a Crash Scene Involving Death.

According to FHP, the Braves turned Matos Morales in after the team saw the mustang in their compound.

Authorities say Matos Morales has been booked into the Manatee County Jail.

Courtesy: Manatee County Sheriff's Office

The Atlanta Brave released the following statement:

"We are aware that a player who was formerly in our minor league system is under investigation related to a fatal accident that occurred yesterday in Manatee County. Our organization is cooperating fully with authorities and will not have any further comment at this time. Our condolences go to the loved ones of all who were involved."

The crash is still under investigation.

Timeline:

According to FHP, the dark-colored Ford Mustang was traveling southbound on I-75 in the left lane just south of State Road 64 when it entered the middle lane and collided with a Chevy Trailblazer driven by a 63-year-old man.

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"This mustang was weaving in and out of traffic and caused a crash that sideswiped the SUV," explained Trooper Ken Watson.

The impact, according to troopers, sent the Trailblazer into the right lane and the path of a semi tractor-trailer driven by a 34-year-old Stavan Albert Facey from New Smyrna.

"Driving a vehicle like that high profile, early in the morning and with a full load obviously they can't stop on a dime," Watson said.

Upon impact, investigators said the semi-truck was redirected across all southbound lanes of travel, overturned onto its right side and came to a stop partially in the grass median and across all three southbound lanes of I-75.

Troopers said Matos Morales stopped briefly after the crashes and then took off southbound on I-75.

The truck driver, Stavan Facey, died at the scene. According to Facey's family, he was a very hard worker and had four children.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Facey with his children. Courtesy: Sophia Colley

The driver of the Chevy Trailblazer reportedly suffered minor injuries.

What they're saying:

"The cause of this crash was the dark-colored Mustang who was weaving in and out of traffic. He stopped for a moment and then immediately fled the scene in a southern direction," Watson said.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Trooper Watson said the crash could have easily been avoided.

"We want to reiterate the importance of leaving early, driving safely and not abruptly changing lanes," he said.