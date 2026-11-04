2026 Election: DeSantis warns of ‘deep hole’ for Republicans nationally, says Florida held the line

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Wednesday that national Republicans face close to an "extinction-level event" after Democrats swept both chambers of Congress. Florida bucked the national midterm trend as U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds won the governor's race alongside clean GOP statewide sweeps. Florida voters also approved Amendment 3, expanding homestead property tax exemptions taking effect Jan. 1, 2027.



Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday that Republicans face a difficult road nationally after Democrats made major gains in the 2026 midterm elections, while praising Florida for holding the line against what Republicans described as a nationwide "blue wave."

Midterm election results shakeup

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Speaking at a press conference in Tallahassee the morning after Election Day, DeSantis called the results close to an "extinction-level event" and the "political equivalent of a meteor strike" for Republicans. He added that the party was in a "deep hole."

"I am concerned nationally," DeSantis said.

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, setting up a divided final two years of President Donald Trump’s term. DeSantis said the losses could have consequences well beyond the next election cycle, affecting the next two, four or six years.

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The governor warned that Democrats’ control of the Senate could make it difficult for Trump to confirm conservative Cabinet officials or a Supreme Court nominee if a vacancy arises. He also said the shift in power would likely lead to more conflict between Congress and the White House.

DeSantis pointed to crucial Republican losses in Ohio and Texas, calling Texas a longtime anchor for the party.

"If the Republican Party doesn't have Texas as an anchor, then we are not going to be viable moving forward," DeSantis said.

Texas state Rep. Gina Hinojosa defeated Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, while Democrats also won Ohio’s governor’s race and a U.S. Senate seat. DeSantis said the national results showed how much the political landscape had shifted.

Florida Republicans ‘held the line’

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Despite the national losses, DeSantis said Florida was an exception.

Republicans won the state’s major statewide races, including the governor’s race, U.S. Senate, attorney general and chief financial officer. U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds was elected Florida’s next governor, defeating Democrat David Jolly.

DeSantis said Florida was the only one of the 10 largest states expected to remain under Republican control, describing the state as the party’s last major anchor.

"Our line of scrimmage held better here in Florida," DeSantis said.

Gov. Ron DeSantis peaking at a press conference in Tallahassee the morning after Election Day.

The governor said Democrats had one of their strongest turnouts in Florida in modern history, but Republicans prevailed because they had more voters.

"The only thing that saved us was we just have more Republicans," DeSantis said.

The governor credited Florida Republicans with building trust and a coalition that could withstand a difficult political environment. He also said some Republican losses elsewhere could have been avoided with better governance.

DeSantis cautioned, however, that Florida’s success should not be taken for granted.

"Nothing is guaranteed in this," DeSantis said, calling the current period "very volatile."

The governor said political strategies that worked two years ago may not work now and urged Florida Republicans to pay attention to changing voter concerns.

Amendment 3 and property tax relief

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DeSantis also praised voters for approving Amendment 3, a constitutional change that expands homestead property tax exemptions and lowers the annual assessment cap for certain non-homestead properties.

PREVIOUS: Florida voters approve Amendment 3 property tax changes

The governor said the measure was a major priority that he has supported and expressed pride in those who helped secure its passage.

"Had Amendment 3 not been on the ballot, I don’t know that we turn out the voters that we ended up turning out," DeSantis said. "People wanted to vote yes on that, and then many of them ended up voting Republican later on down the ballot."

The amendment’s first changes are scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027. DeSantis said he wants to ensure the measure is implemented and that Floridians see savings.

DeSantis said he would work with the Legislature on further homestead tax changes and limits on local governments during a special session, but would allow lawmakers time to settle in and determine the schedule.

"What it’ll do is it’ll set the schedule for further homestead exemption, because we want people to get that," DeSantis said. "But also limiting local governments from just doing an end run around the amendment and taxing them in other ways. The more we can get the homestead tax-free, the better."

Tallahassee legislative transition plans

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DeSantis said Republicans nationally would need time to recover from the election results and that the losses could shape policy and political battles for years.

The governor said he expects more clashes between the Trump administration and a Democratic-controlled Congress, including over budgets, legislation and nominations.

In Florida, DeSantis said he plans to continue working with the Legislature on property tax relief and other priorities during his remaining time in office.

"More work to do until the lights are out," DeSantis said, referring to the end of his tenure as governor.

Florida’s next governor, Donalds, is scheduled to take office in January 2027.