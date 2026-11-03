Chris Nocco resignation: Interim sheriff named for Pasco Sheriff's Office

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The Brief Pasco Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Jeff Harrington is now serving as interim sheriff following the official resignation of Chris Nocco. Nocco stepped down late Monday to run for the District 21 State Senate seat after leading the agency for 15 years. Harrington will manage the department until the governor appoints an official successor.



Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco officially resigned late Monday night as he runs for the District 21 State Senate seat, and his replacement has been named.

Pasco sheriff leadership change

What we know:

Nocco's chief of staff, Jeff Harrington, will now serve as interim sheriff for the Pasco Sheriff's Office, the agency said in a statement Tuesday. Harrington was appointed to the job by the Chief Judge of the Sixth Judicial Circuit, which took effect at midnight Tuesday.

The interim appointment allows for someone to be in charge of the department in Pasco County until the governor makes an official appointment to replace Nocco.

Florida governor appointment process

What we don't know:

The timeline for when the governor will select a permanent replacement to finish the term remains unannounced. Officials have not indicated whether Harrington is under consideration for that formal gubernatorial appointment.

Pasco County law enforcement career

The backstory:

Nocco ended a 15-year tenure as sheriff after first earning an appointment from former Florida Governor Rick Scott in 2011. Voters subsequently returned Nocco to the office during elections in 2012, 2016, 2020 and 2024.

Before leading the department, Nocco worked as a captain and major at the agency, alongside earlier police service in Philadelphia, Broward County and Fairfax County, Virginia.

District 21 state senate race

What's next:

Nocco previously announced his planned departure in May to launch his campaign against Democrat Jordan Hensley. Voters across District 21 are deciding the contest during Tuesday's election.