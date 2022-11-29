12-year-old girl left on road after father beat mother to death in San Bernardino County: sheriff

An Upland man accused of murdering a woman and leaving her 12-year-old daughter on the side of the road was arrested in San Bernardino County.

According to the sheriff's office, the 12-year-old girl told authorities Friday her father beat her mother and left her on the roadside before driving away. She was able to walk to a Shell gas station near Powerline and Kingston roads in Mountain Pass where she called for help.

A day later, the car of the suspect, 37-year-old Jesus Jaimes-Rosas, was found on a dirt road. Jaimes-Rosas was located in the area and was taken to a hospital for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. He was released but latter arrested after authorities located the body of the victim, 31-year-old Sonia Flores.

It's not clear where Flores's body was found or how she died. Her relationship with the suspect is not known.

Jaimes-Rosas was arrested for murder and is being held without bail.

No other information was immediately available.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4908. Callers wishing to remain anonymous should call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).

