Sarasota County opens resource center for residents impacted by Debby

It's now been almost a week since Tropical Storm Debby brushed by Tampa Bay. Still, many residents in some neighborhoods in Sarasota with flooded homes are helpless so local and state agencies are now working together to get relief to people in need by opening up multi-agency resource centers.

Sarasota Christian Church is one of them and it opened on Saturday morning.

"It's up to us as the county. They're our people. We take care of our people and that's really what we're striving our best to do," Sarasota County Public Information Officer Cole Washko said.

People in some neighborhoods in Sarasota lost nearly everything after Debby flooded their homes. That's why on Saturday, more than 20 local and state agencies, including Sarasota County, opened a multi-agency resource center. Residents can get personal hygiene necessities like toothpaste and toothbrushes.

They're also handing pre-packed bins with full cleaning supplies you would need to clean out a flooded home, as well as snacks and food for people who were left with nothing.

"We're inviting everyone around the county that has really been devastated by Hurricane Debby to come and get some support. We see the need, and we see community members asking for help. We want to be that answer and as well as some of the local and state agencies that are here. We're here to help the community," Washko said.

Along with basic needs, residents can also get long-term support like help with navigating insurance claims or signing up for flood insurance.

They're also having each resident fill out an intake form outlining their losses and needs, so county officials can keep close tabs on how residents are recovering and keep up with any of their changing needs as the community works to rebuild from this season's first major storm.

"We're going to continue to gauge the community's needs and what they really need from us and these other state and local resources. We just want to encourage people to come out and get the help that they deserve and need," Washko said.

The multi-agency resource center at Sarasota Christian Church is located at 2923 Ashton Road in Sarasota and will be open Sunday, Aug. 11 from 1-5 p.m. and Monday, Aug. 12 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

