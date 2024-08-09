Laurel Meadows residents continue questioning why they flooded as waters begin receding

Laurel Meadows in Sarasota is still dealing with flooding, but the difference in the last 24 hours is extremely noticeable. As the water recedes, residents are racing against the clock as they begin the recovery process.

Kim Gregory, a Laurel Meadows resident, said she was overcome with a number of emotions as she walked into her home.

"Devastation, stress, sick to my stomach, depression, overwhelmed. I don’t know where to start," she told FOX 13.

She and her family had to find higher ground as waters began to rise on Monday following Debby's destruction.

"I thought I would come back to some puddles. I came back to a foot and a half of water," Gregory said. "We had to come in via kayak, and I lost it."

For the first time this week, they are finally able to get back home without a paddle or a boat. Mulch is mixed in with floorboards that have warped and come up from the water.

Sarasota County placed a pump on Thursday at the end of Webber Road, and it’s now helping to drain water from the surrounding area.

"This was a historically significant rainfall event," said Spencer Anderson, the public works director for Sarasota County.

Many residents like Gregory said they’ve seen a lot of rain in the past and question what went wrong.

"This community has been here for 20 plus years, and there all kinds of buildings going up around us. Something happened," Gregory said.

Anderson said the county will be taking a look at their system once waters recede.

"We are waiting for that water to recede, so we can actually look at the system to see if there maybe was something we could point out and say ‘wow that’s something that shouldn’t have been there.’ Or if it’s just there was way too much water, and the conveyance system wasn’t designed to handle that amount of water," he said.

Gregory has lived in her home for three years and said their home is in Flood Zone "X." Sarasota County said when new FEMA flood zone maps came out, the neighborhood was placed in a special flood hazard area.

Sarasota County held a number of informational meetings on the changes, but Gregory said she was never notified, and other neighbors said the same. Gregory did not have flood insurance, and as she and her husband wait for answers, they can’t help but feel hopeless.

"It’s Friday. Nothing is being done. I don’t have the money to replace my house," she said.

