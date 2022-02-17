Sarasota exhibit combines art and education to inspire kindness

Every year, the not-for-profit Embracing our Differences hosts an international art competition with the theme of enriching lives through diversity and inclusion.

The 19th annual event is at Bayfront Park and features 50 billboard-sized works of art on the waterfront. It drew 17,413 entries from 123 countries and 47 states.

"Every year we see artists submit pieces of art that are dealing with so many different topics. It’s really a reflection of what’s going on in the world around us. So, it’s anything and everything that makes someone feel different," explained Sarah Wertheimer, executive director of Embracing our Differences

They have a lot of pieces about ethnicity, age, gender, sexual orientation, body image, mental illness.

"We think that artwork, when it’s in this format just, has so much more of an impact," Wertheimer stated. "There’s so much more you’re able to see in the piece and so much more you’re able to discuss."

There are two separate competitions- quotations and artwork. They are submitted separately and judged individually and are matched together at the end.

"Artwork is such a unique tool to be able to express yourself through, but also to be able to connect with as the visitor and that’s why we love using artwork to deal with these abstract topics," Wertheimer shared.

The exhibit is open every day at Bayfront Park until April 10.

LINK: Learn more about Embracing our Differences and the annual display here.