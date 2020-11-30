Sarasota woman helps others leave abuse behind

A Sarasota woman found success despite her struggles through life. She did it by helping others overcome their own struggles.

April Glasco spends most of her time giving back to the Sarasota community.

"I finally found my purpose and I love helping people," she told FOX 13 News.

Glasco was born in New Jersey to parents who were pastors at their local church.

Her father started a traveling gospel group and by age 11, Glasco was singing soprano in houses of worship across the U.S.

Advertisement

The family later moved to Sarasota and Glasco graduated from Sarasota High School in 1976. She was married, but says the relationship turned abusive.

"You never know how life could be until you experience it," she reflected. "I didn't know how bad I was being beaten. I ended up going to the hospital and hemorrhaging and end up being rushed to surgery."

That's when Glasco decided she wanted to help families so she started Second Chance Last Opportunity, a non-profit organization that gives hope to individuals and families in crisis.

At just 31 years old, Glasco's initiative has helped hundreds of families in the Sarasota area.

"We want them to grow to become who they want to be," she explained. "Your happiness starts with yourself. It doesn't start with no one else but yourself."

For more about Second Chance Last Opportunity, visit https://secondchancelastopportunity.org/.