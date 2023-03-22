Sarasota school board member walks out during meeting over anti-gay comments

Sarasota School board member Tom Edwards, a political target of the governor, filed to run for reelection the morning after walking out of a meeting during public comment.

Two weeks earlier, one public commenter had said, "Mr. Edwards appears to be a lawmaker and an LGBTQ groomer."

During a meeting Tuesday night, another commenter backed up what the previous speaker had said.

"What Tom stands for, and what he wants to do to our children in this school district."

With that, Edwards left the meeting.

RELATED: Expanded Florida law would ban lessons on sexual orientation, gender identity in all grades

"I am not going to sit here and allow this," he said as he walked out of the meeting room.

Wednesday morning, he filed paperwork to run for reelection.



"I have absolutely no doubt this is a fight I will win," Edwards said.

He said the rhetoric is hurting students in the Sarasota school district who may be gay or lesbian.

"They're accusing me of hurting children when in fact, they're hurting children," said Edwards during an interview. "Their ugly rhetoric, is telling all children that their gay and lesbian friends are groomers and pedophiles."

A political fight that will be watched across the state is brewing, as Edwards had already been on a list of school board members targeted by the governor's political team over a so-called "woke" agenda.

READ: DeSantis unveils 2024 school board target list to block 'woke' ideology from Florida classrooms

Board chair Bridget Ziegler, who is a strong DeSantis ally, said Wednesday the rhetoric against Edwards was unacceptable, but did not think it was her place to formally stop it.

"Calling people names that are intended to be hurtful, like racist, bigot, groomer, should be off the table," she said during an interview Wednesday.

She insisted his walkout was planned.

"I know my colleague is utilizing it now for exploitation, and it is not genuine in any way, shape or form," Ziegler said.

Though no one has yet filed to run against Edwards, he will likely face a DeSantis political operation that has strengthened in Sarasota, a county DeSantis won by 22 points in 2022, versus 9 in 2018.

"One of my favorite stories is David and Goliath, and Goliath is not taking this David down," said Edwards.

The election isn’t until August 2024, which means he, and parents and students in the Sarasota school district are in for a long fight.