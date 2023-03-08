Gov. Ron DeSantis: Florida banning books is a ‘nasty’ hoax

From inside the State Attorney’s Office building in Tampa, the governor of Florida took aim at some media outlets and individuals, saying they are falsely explaining the state education department’s stand on some books in schools.

Before Gov. Ron DeSantis took the stage, a video played in the room, showing alleged examples of books that have been found in Florida school districts, including Hillsborough County. FOX 13 has not confirmed if these books were found on campus.

The four books specifically addressed Wednesday included images of sexually explicit images and descriptions.

When the governor entered the room, the front of the lectern read, "Exposing the book ban hoax," and began pushing back against criticism regarding the removal of books from schools.

First, he says, there have been no "book bans," but there are books that are being removed because, in his view, they don't belong in schools because of their content.

DeSantis said the books in the video are the types of books that he wants to be removed from schools because they violate Florida law regarding the distribution of pornography in classrooms.

"A lot of that, what's been going on is an attempt to create a political narrative," he offered. "It's a false political narrative, and that's bad enough as it is but for me, the important thing is that's a false narrative in service of using our schools for indoctrination rather than education."

A law went into effect this year requiring all material in school libraries and media centers to be approved by a trained librarian or media specialist. Teachers could face third-degree felonies if they allow kids access to books that are deemed "pornographic."

But critics have said this law is too vague, and some teachers decided to remove all books from their classroom collections until they find out if they’re approved.

"Let’s get the basics back in our school," DeSantis stated, "and allow our students to thrive."

Meanwhile, critics believe this is an overreaction and removing books creates a slippery slope.