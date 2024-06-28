Scalloping in Florida: Here’s what you need to know

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Florida’s scallop season runs from June to September, but when you can go and how many scallops you can collect depends on the zone.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), bay scallops can only be harvested from the approved zones at the approved times.

Courtesy: FWC

When can I go scalloping in Florida?

Citrus, Hernando, and Levy Counties

(This includes Cedar Key, Crystal River, and Homosassa)

Scalloping is permitted from July 1 – September 24.

Scallopers are allowed two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person.

There is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half-gallon of bay scallop meat, which is four pints, per vessel. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

FWC asks scallop hunters not to toss away scallop shells in inshore waters often used for recreational activities such as the Homosassa River or Crystal River. Piles of scallop shells can create hazards for swimmers and damage seagrass habitat. Shells can be thrown in a trash can or in larger bodies of water where they are more likely to disperse.

Pasco County

(This includes all state waters south of the Hernando-Pasco County line and north of Anclote Key Lighthouse in northern Pinellas County, and includes all waters of the Anclote River)

Scalloping is permitted from July 10–August 18.

Scallopers are allowed two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person.

There is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half-gallon of bay scallop meat, which is four pints, per vessel. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

St. Joseph Bay and Gulf County

(This includes all state waters from the Mexico Beach Canal in Bay County to the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County).

Scalloping is permitted from August 16 – September 24.

The area marked with FWC buoys south of Black’s Island is a Bay Scallop Restoration Area and no scalloping or anchoring is allowed.

Scallopers are allowed two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person.

There is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half-gallon of bay scallop meat, which is four pints, per vessel. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Franklin County through northwestern Taylor County

(This includes Carrabelle, Lanark, and St. Marks, and all state waters from the westernmost point of St. Vincent Island in Franklin County to Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County)

Scalloping is permitted from July 1 – September 24.

Scallopers are allowed two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of bay scallop meat per person.

There is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or a half-gallon of bay scallop meat, which is four pints, per vessel. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Fenholloway through Suwannee Rivers Zone

(This includes Keaton Beach, the Steinhatchee area, all state waters east of Rock Island near the mouth of the Fenholloway River in Taylor County, and north of Alligator Pass day beacon #4 near the mouth of the Suwannee River in Levy County)

Scalloping is permitted from June 15 through Labor Day.

Scallopers are allowed one gallon of whole bay scallops in shell, or one cup shucked per person between June 15 – 30. Scallopers can take two gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or one pint of scallop meat per person between July 1 – Labor Day. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Each vessel is allowed to collect five gallons of whole bay scallops, or two pints shucked between June 15 – 30. There is a maximum of 10 gallons of whole bay scallops in shell or ½ gallon bay scallop meat per vessel between July 1 – Labor Day. Vessel limits do not allow an individual to exceed their personal bag limit.

Snorkeler finds a scallop in the Homosassa River.

Do I need a license to go scalloping in Florida?

Yes. Scallopers need a saltwater fishing license, but there are exceptions including:

Anyone saltwater fishing from a for-hire vessel such as a guide, charter or party boat that has a valid charter license.

Anyone saltwater fishing from a boat whose operator has a valid recreational saltwater vessel license issued in the name of the boat’s operator.

Anyone under the age of 16.

A Florida resident who’s 65 and older.

A Florida resident with a Florida resident disabled person’s hunting and fishing license.

A Florida resident who’s a member of the U.S. military, who’s not stationed in this state, and is home on leave for 30 days or less.

Those who have a no-cost shoreline fishing license and are wading from shore to collect scallops do not need a license. This means the scallopers feet stay on the bottom and do not leave to swim, snorkel, or SCUBA, and scallopers don’t use a boat to go out to the harvest location.

Scallopers are only allowed to take scallops by hand or by using a landing or dip net.

Commercial harvest is not allowed.

