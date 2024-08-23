School bus driver dies after having ‘medical event’, crashing empty bus in Sarasota Publix parking lot

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A school bus driver crashed with no children aboard in Sarasota on Friday morning, according to authorities.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the bus driver, a 59-year-old North Port man, crashed his bus in the parking lot of the Publix at Blackburn Road and U.S. 41 just after 9 a.m.

Troopers say he experienced a "medical event" and swerved off the road and into the parking lot. The bus hit three vehicles before stopping, according to FHP.

There were no children on the bus at the time of the crash. However, there was a 62-year-old North Port man inside a pickup truck that the bus crashed into. The man was not injured, according to officials.

Photo courtesy: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office

The bus driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, which is where he died, according to FHP.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Section is investigating the incident.

