Search for missing boater after sailboat partially sinks during Debby: Gulfport police

A man is missing after his sailboat partially sank as Debby impacted the coast, Gulfport police said Monday.

Investigators said someone noticed a portion of the boat underwater late Monday morning about 50 feet off the coast of Veterans Park, but could not find 48-year-old Brian Clough, who had been aboard the boat.

Photo courtesy: Gulfport Police Dept.

A dog was safely rescued from the boat, according to police.

Anyone with information on Clough's whereabouts is asked to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 727-582-6177.

