Secret to Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen lies in the chicken brine

The secret to Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen isn't in the sauce, but it lies in the chicken brine.



For Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen, the secret to their chicken wings isn't in the sauce, it's in the brine.

Their prep work before the wings even go into the oven is where all the love gets packed in, well, baked in, for the customer.

"The reason we love the chicken wing so much is because most chicken wings at every restaurant are deep-fried," shared Chris Gannon, the CEO of Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen.

Bolay Fresh Bold Kitchen is open seven days a week with locations in Brandon and South Tampa.

The restaurant is known for healthy offerings and bowls with grains, greens and vegetables. Customers can select a protein and add different toppings to customized bols with different selections.

New to the menu are the "shareable" chicken wings that make for a fun addition to a tailgate with a cleaner option for those more health-minded.

"Oven-roasted, oven-baked chicken wings," shared Gannon, "Step one for creating our wonderful chicken wings is we create our brine."

That brine recipe is pretty simple. It's just water, salt, chicken spice (bouillon), brown sugar and coriander. Combine those together and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve completely.

"We soak it for about 4 hours, we marinate it a good 4 hours, so it absorbs all of that wonderful moisture," admitted Gannon, "From there, we get it to room temperature, and then we go into our high-profile combi ovens."

Brine Ingredients

1 Gallon Water

1/2 cup kosher salt (1/4 cup if using table salt)

2/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup chicken bouillon

1/4 cup coriander

Directions

Combine ingredients & stir briskly until salt and sugar are fully dissolved.

Soak chicken in brine for up to 4 hours.

Bring to room temperature before baking.

Preheat Oven: 400-to-425 degrees

Bake for 35-to-45 minutes, flipping halfway through until golden brown.

Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Jason Wright.

