Semi-truck flips on I-275 in Pinellas County, closes interstate for three hours

A FedEx semi-truck flipped on I-275 in Pinellas County Saturday morning, causing the southbound lanes on the interstate to close for three hours.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened near State Road 686 around 6:12 a.m.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The driver of the semi-truck was heading southbound on I-275 along the exit ramp leading to SR 686, troopers said. While changing lanes, the semi struck a barrier on the right shoulder.

Accoridng to FHP, the driver then over-corrected back across the travel lanes and struck a concrete barrier wall.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol.

The impact of the crash propelled a section of the barrier wall in the southbound travel lanes of I-275, troopers said. The semi-truck partially continued over the barrier wall and flipped in the middle of the travel lanes on the exit ramp.

The crash closed the southbound lanes of I-275 in the area for about three hours until 9:11 a.m., FHP said. The 23-year-old driver from Orlando has minor injuries from the crash.