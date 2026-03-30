7 rescued after boat begins taking on water: PRFD

The Brief Five adults and two children were rescued when their boat began taking on water. All seven were wearing life vests. No word on when the stranded vessel will be removed from the channel.



Seven people were rescued by the Port Richey Fire Department in Pasco County on Sunday evening when their boat began taking on water.

Port Richey Fire Department

What we know:

The Fire Department’s Marine 42 responded to the call for help and found five adults and two children in a boat that was in trouble.

The boat was located near the entrance of the Pithlachascotee River channel.

All seven occupants were safely taken to Nick’s Park on Bayview Street in Port Richey.

What we don't know:

The Coast Guard was alerted that the vessel was a navigational hazard. However, there was no word on when the vessel would be removed from the channel.

What they're saying:

In a post on social media, the Port Richey Fire Department said, "This incident is a great reminder of the importance of wearing life jackets and being prepared while on the water."