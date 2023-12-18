Shore Acres community slammed by more flooding after severe weather in St. Pete

The Shore Acres community in St. Petersburg continued cleaning up Monday after a weekend storm caused the area's second flooding event this year.

Many homeowners in Shore Acres are still repairing and remodeling their homes after flooding caused by Hurricane Idalia in August. Some of that work, however, is now ruined.

READ: Shore Acres neighborhood accounts for 82% of St. Pete's flood damages from Hurricane Idalia

"As soon as I saw it happening, I went, 'I can't believe it's happening again,'" said Benjamin Gamber, whose grandparents live on Carson Street NE and had their new carpet destroyed. "I feel bad for them. They're elderly, and they don't get a lot of help around here, so thankfully there's a lot of nice neighbors who have come out here and helped them, but it costs a lot, even with the insurance."

The water seeped into homes, garages, and even mobile storage units that were being used to store belongings while homeowners conducted hurricane-related repairs.

"Probably at about 5 a.m. it was in the garage and in the back room," said Joe Harry, who's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and worries that flooding is getting worse. "People remodeled their houses, and now they've got to do it all over again."

READ: 'Shore Acres Strong' logo unites community after Hurricane Idalia, raises money for relief fund

Meghan Martin, meanwhile, had moved out of her house following Idalia and planned to move back in during the weekend but decided to postpone her plans when she saw the forecast.

"We got everything out of our pod and up onto tables and chairs and furniture, as high as we could so that if it did flood again, our stuff was as protected as it could be." Martin said.

She's now planning on taking more drastic measures to make sure her home is more protected and raising it 10 feet off the ground.

"We're basically taking out a second mortgage just to do it, but honestly, it's cheaper than moving given the housing prices in the area," she said.

The power briefly knocked out power to roughly 4,000 homes. Duke Energy said most of the power was restored by 4:30 p.m. Sunday.