Siesta Key reopens for the first time since Hurricane Milton

Siesta Key officially reopened on Friday, allowing residents and business owners to return to the Sarasota County barrier island where Hurricane Milton made landfall.

The storm hit Florida's Gulf coast as a major Category 3 hurricane Wednesday night, with the barrier islands under mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Milton's arrival.

As of Friday morning, the island remains closed to visitors while other barrier islands – including Lido Key, Casey Key and Manasota Key – are still fully closed.

County officials say damage assessments along the beaches, along with buildings and other amenities at beach parks, are getting underway Friday.

Many across the county are still without power as crews work to restore service to hard-hit areas.

For the latest storm recovery updates from Sarasota County Government, click here.

