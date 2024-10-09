Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 6,000 customers impacted

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:24 PM EDT until WED 2:15 PM EDT, Polk County
12
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:41 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Polk County, Hardee County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:46 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Highlands County
Tornado Warning
from WED 1:49 PM EDT until WED 2:30 PM EDT, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Pasco County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Sumter County, Pasco County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Polk County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:00 PM EDT until SAT 2:00 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Hernando County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 6,000 customers impacted

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 1:37pm EDT
Hurricanes
FOX 13 News

TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton will impact the Bay Area and knock out power in some places as the storm makes landfall on Wednesday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., the following number of customers were without power:

Duke Energy power outages

  • Citrus County - 0
  • Hernando County - 0
  • Highlands County - 0
  • Pasco County - 95
  • Pinellas County - 1,707
  • Polk County - 1
  • Sumter County - 0

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) power outages

  • DeSoto County - 0
  • Hardee County - 0
  • Highlands County - 0
  • Manatee County - 200
  • Sarasota County - 130

Lakeland Electric power outages

There are two active outages and fewer than five customers are affected.

Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc

  • DeSoto - 0
  • Hardee - 5
  • Highlands - 0
  • Hillsborough - 0
  • Manatee - 402
  • Polk - 0
  • Sarasota - 0
TECO

A total of 3,948 customers are experiencing power outages.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

A total of seven outages have been reported with 25 customers affected.

