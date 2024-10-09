Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 6,000 customers impacted

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Hurricane Milton will impact the Bay Area and knock out power in some places as the storm makes landfall on Wednesday morning.

As of 1:30 p.m., the following number of customers were without power:

Duke Energy power outages

Citrus County - 0

Hernando County - 0

Highlands County - 0

Pasco County - 95

Pinellas County - 1,707

Polk County - 1

Sumter County - 0

Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) power outages

DeSoto County - 0

Hardee County - 0

Highlands County - 0

Manatee County - 200

Sarasota County - 130

Lakeland Electric power outages

There are two active outages and fewer than five customers are affected.

Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc

DeSoto - 0

Hardee - 5

Highlands - 0

Hillsborough - 0

Manatee - 402

Polk - 0

Sarasota - 0

TECO

A total of 3,948 customers are experiencing power outages.

Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative

A total of seven outages have been reported with 25 customers affected.

