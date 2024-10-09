Hurricane Milton power outage tracker: More than 6,000 customers impacted
TAMPA, Fla. - Hurricane Milton will impact the Bay Area and knock out power in some places as the storm makes landfall on Wednesday morning.
As of 1:30 p.m., the following number of customers were without power:
Duke Energy power outages
- Citrus County - 0
- Hernando County - 0
- Highlands County - 0
- Pasco County - 95
- Pinellas County - 1,707
- Polk County - 1
- Sumter County - 0
For more information, click here.
Florida Power & Light Company (FPL) power outages
- DeSoto County - 0
- Hardee County - 0
- Highlands County - 0
- Manatee County - 200
- Sarasota County - 130
For more information, click here.
Lakeland Electric power outages
There are two active outages and fewer than five customers are affected.
For more information, click here.
Peace River Electric Cooperative, Inc
- DeSoto - 0
- Hardee - 5
- Highlands - 0
- Hillsborough - 0
- Manatee - 402
- Polk - 0
- Sarasota - 0
- For more information, click here.
TECO
A total of 3,948 customers are experiencing power outages.
For more information, click here.
Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative
A total of seven outages have been reported with 25 customers affected.
For more information, click here.
