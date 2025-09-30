Site of President Donald Trump's presidential library in Florida revealed

The Brief A site has been selected in Florida for President Donald Trump's presidential library. It will be built just south of the Freedom Tower in Miami. On Tuesday, the state agreed to hand land over to the president's foundation, with the intention that it be used to build a museum for his two terms in office.



Florida didn't become a solidly red state until President Donald Trump took office.

Now that it is, a presidential library in his honor will be a permanent reminder of the impact he had on Florida politics, and showcase the eight years he will spend in office remaking America itself in his image.

The Freedom Tower is Miami's testament to Cubans who came to America to find freedom.

Soon, a new building will be next door, documenting a presidency that his backers say was all about freedom, but whose opponents insist was the opposite.

"President Trump has a great story to tell as a Florida resident," said Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier. "I think it's quite fitting that we house it."

Dig deeper:

The Florida cabinet handed over $67 million worth of land just south of Miami's famed Freedom Tower, which had belonged to Miami-Dade college, to the non-profit building the 45th and 47th presidential museum and library.

Construction must begin within five years, which would be about a year after he leaves office for the second time, and fourteen years after victory over Hillary Clinton.

The museum is likely to feature the campaign garb that mobilized his followers, efforts the president took to pass several tax cut packages, to deport immigrants and create the space force military branch.

It will also likely include his own spin on events he considers less flattering, like the two impeachments, the events of January 6th, and the increasingly polarized electorate he presided over.

What's next:

The library will likely attract Trump supporters from around the world who would be likely to boost Miami's tax base.

But perhaps more importantly for historians, be a hub for the documents that all administrations are legally required to keep.

Typically, presidential libraries house millions of pages of documents, and thousands of keepsakes that tell the story of their time in office, no matter how those presidents are regarded by the American public.

"I think it's important both from formalizing his accomplishments as president," said Florida CFO Blaise Ingoglia, "showing everyone how important the president is to the state of Florida."

This would be the first presidential library in Florida.

Texas has the most presidential libraries, with three of them.

Both Presidents Bush and President Lyndon Johnson have their libraries there.