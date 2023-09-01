Snake slithers into Bradenton home and hides under dresser, police say
BRADENTON, Fla. - A snake seeking shelter from a storm was a shock for a Bradenton family.
According to the Bradenton Police Department, responding officers called for backup to capture the snake that had slithered its way into the home.
Officers say Acting Sergeant Kristie Affolter took charge of the search. The snake was found under a dresser and officers were able to coax it into cookware.
Bradenton PD says while Affolter is not a herpetologist (a zoologist who studies reptiles and amphibians), she gave the frightened homeowners a quick lesson on the banded water snake.