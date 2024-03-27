Video: Snake startles Florida driver who mistook it for a python and called deputies

A snake is back in its natural habitat after curling up inside a car engine in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call earlier this week from someone saying a 15-20-foot python was entangled in the engine compartment of a vehicle in Lehigh Acres.

When a sergeant, who is a licensed python contractor showed up, he discovered a much smaller, red rat snake underneath the hood of the car.

He said the reptile was soaking up heat in the engine bay.

The snake was safely removed and released in a nearby wooded area.

