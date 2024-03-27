Expand / Collapse search

Video: Snake startles Florida driver who mistook it for a python and called deputies

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  March 27, 2024 11:11am EDT
Snake removed from car engine

A snake that was soaking up heat inside a Florida car engine has been safely relocated to its natural habitat.

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. - A snake is back in its natural habitat after curling up inside a car engine in Southwest Florida.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office got a call earlier this week from someone saying a 15-20-foot python was entangled in the engine compartment of a vehicle in Lehigh Acres. 

When a sergeant, who is a licensed python contractor showed up, he discovered a much smaller, red rat snake underneath the hood of the car.  

He said the reptile was soaking up heat in the engine bay. 

The snake was safely removed and released in a nearby wooded area. 

