SPPD: Healthcare worker faces felony charges for stealing, using patient credit card information

Juan Carlos Collins, a healthcare worker, was arrested Thursday after police say he stole credit card information from patients and made purchases with Lyft, Uber, AT&T, Macy's.

Police say Collins worked at St. Anthony’s Hospital and at AFC Urgent Care, both in St. Petersburg, where he gained access to patients' personal belongings.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, Collins began stealing the information in May 2020 and continued until his arrest on November 5. Investigators say there may be more victims who haven’t realized it yet.

Police say Collins has worked at other healthcare facilities in the Tampa Bay area and, in some instances, investigators believe he took pictures and/or photocopied patients' cards, for use at a later time. However, police add that just because Collins may have had possession of your credit cards does not mean you’ve been victimized.

Detectives are asking anyone who visited a medical facility in St. Petersburg to check their accounts for fraudulent activity. Anyone who finds charges for items/services they didn't make or new lines of credit, is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 727-893-7780.

Collins is charged with one count of unlawful possession of personal identification information of another person, two counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information and five counts of fraudulent use of personal identification information on an individual 60 years old or older.