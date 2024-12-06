'Sprawling' cyberattack leads FBI to warn against sending texts

The FBI is urging Americans to use encrypted messaging apps, like WhatsApp or Signal, after what officials are calling one of the largest intelligence compromises in U.S. history.

The Federal Communications Commission said Chinese cyber criminals are behind what they’re saying is an act of cyber espionage nicknamed Salt Typhoon. Officials said the cyber criminals hacked T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon and Lumen Technologies to spy on customers and get information.

Officials are still investigating the extent of what they call a sprawling attack.

They said sending texts between iPhones and Androids is particularly vulnerable.

It’s not just texts that the cyber criminals are able to get a hold of, officials said. They can also access call records that show the numbers called, and when, and tap into phone calls themselves.

"If it’s not an encrypted phone call, they can actually hear what you’re saying," said Eric Franklin from Scarlett Cybersecurity Group. "It’s kind of scary that we have these devices that we use day in and day out, and a lot of people aren’t aware of just some of the basics of do not talk about specific things over the phone, or do not send out specific information over your cell phone."

Google Message and iMessage can also encrypt calls and texts. Experts say make sure you have the latest software update on your phone too to protect yourself. They say don’t send sensitive information that you don’t want others to have access to either.

