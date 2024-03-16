Spring Hill motorcyclist dies after being hit by truck: FHP

A 50-year-old Spring Hill man died at the scene of a crash on Friday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Officials say a Chevy Colorado being driven by a 55-year-old Spring Hill woman was headed west in the outside lane of Spring Hill Drive around 4 p.m. The 50-year-old man was riding a Suzuki motorcycle in the same direction in the inside lane, according to authorities.

Troopers say the truck merged into the inside lane and collided with the motorcycle east of Godfrey Avenue.

The motorcyclist died at the scene of the crash, according to FHP.

