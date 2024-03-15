Haines City man dies at hospital after Courtney Campbell Causeway water rescue: First responders

A Haines City man who went missing while swimming in the water near the Courtney Campbell Causeway beach area died Friday evening after being taken to the hospital.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue along with officers from the Clearwater Police Department responded to the water rescue off of the Courtney Campbell Causeway just before 5 p.m.

The man went missing while he was swimming in the beach area with family members. Crews said he was having trouble in the water and was found by first responders about 30 yards from shore.

Officials said the man was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital in critical condition, but he has since died.