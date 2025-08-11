Expand / Collapse search

Spring Hill woman helping an injured opossum in the road, hit, killed by vehicle: FHP

By
Published  August 11, 2025 11:44am EDT
Hernando County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A Spring Hill woman was hit and killed by a car on Sunday night on Hexam Road in Spring Hill. 
    • Troopers say the woman had gotten out of a car her husband was driving to attend to an injured opossum. 
    • The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - A Spring Hill woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night when troopers say she got out of a vehicle to help an injured opossum in the road. 

The backstory:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling on Hexam Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he stopped to check on an injured opossum. 

Troopers say the man’s 27-year-old wife got out of their Toyota Camry to check on the injured animal and was struck by a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man driving a Chrysler 300. 

The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Hernando County