Spring Hill woman helping an injured opossum in the road, hit, killed by vehicle: FHP
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - A Spring Hill woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Sunday night when troopers say she got out of a vehicle to help an injured opossum in the road.
The backstory:
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year-old Spring Hill man was traveling on Hexam Road shortly before 10 p.m. when he stopped to check on an injured opossum.
Troopers say the man’s 27-year-old wife got out of their Toyota Camry to check on the injured animal and was struck by a 19-year-old Weeki Wachee man driving a Chrysler 300.
The woman was taken to an area hospital, where she died.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.