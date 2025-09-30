St. Pete man hit, killed trying to cross highway: FHP
LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Monday night.
It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road around 10:40 p.m.
According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 65-year-old Largo man was turning left onto Ulmerton Road from U.S. 19 when he struck a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man who was trying to walk across the highway.
The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol.