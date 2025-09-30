St. Pete man hit, killed trying to cross highway: FHP

The Brief A pedestrian was hit and killed in Pinellas County on Monday night. It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road around 10:40 p.m. Troopers say a 65-year-old Largo man struck the pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from St. Petersburg, as he tried to walk across the highway.



A Largo man is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road around 10:40 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 65-year-old Largo man was turning left onto Ulmerton Road from U.S. 19 when he struck a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man who was trying to walk across the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.