Expand / Collapse search

St. Pete man hit, killed trying to cross highway: FHP

By
Published  September 30, 2025 8:15am EDT
Pinellas County
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A pedestrian was hit and killed in Pinellas County on Monday night.
    • It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road around 10:40 p.m.
    • Troopers say a 65-year-old Largo man struck the pedestrian, a 43-year-old man from St. Petersburg, as he tried to walk across the highway.

LARGO, Fla. - A Largo man is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian on Monday night.

It happened at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Ulmerton Road around 10:40 p.m.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 65-year-old Largo man was turning left onto Ulmerton Road from U.S. 19 when he struck a 43-year-old St. Petersburg man who was trying to walk across the highway.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Pinellas County