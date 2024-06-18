Woman dies after being shot at St. Pete apartment complex
article
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are on the scene of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex early Tuesday.
Officers responded to the Reserve at Lake Pointe Apartments on Lynn Lake Drive near Bay Point Elementary School shortly before 6 a.m.
Investigators tell FOX 13 a 25-year-old woman who lived in the apartment died and no arrests have been made so far.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS