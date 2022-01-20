St. Pete police search for SUV involved in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

St. Petersburg police released surveillance video in hopes of tracking down the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

The crash occurred around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Avenue South at 22nd Street South on Jan. 13. Police said the SUV struck the victim, a 38-year-old man when making a turn to head east.

Police said the driver fled, leaving the pedestrian seriously injured. The victim was not publicly identified by police.

The SUV may be a newer model Jeep Compass or another vehicle similar in size.

Anyone who recognizes the car or knows anything about this case, is asked to call Investigators at 727-893-7780.