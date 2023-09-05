St. Petersburg artist discoverers new passion after life-changing injury

article

David McCauley is a professional artist located in St. Petersburg.

He works with many different mediums but currently works mainly on oil paintings.

"I’m pretty slow with my process and oil painting kind of lends itself to that pace," he said.

McCauley lives with paralysis due to an injury he sustained while diving into a swimming pool.

"Pre-injury, I was a skateboarder, snowboarder, surfer, and these things were taken away from me. You either relearn and adapt to how to do these things, or you find creative outlets," McCauley said.

McCauley says his subject matter revolves around everyday life and things he encounters living with a disability.

