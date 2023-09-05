Tampa International Airport's pink flamingo 'Phoebe' earns international art award

article

Tampa International Airport's giant pink flamingo statue "Phoebe" was named the winner of a prestigious international art award.

Just days after celebrating her first birthday, the 21-foot-tall beloved statue was officially named the winner of the 2023 CODAawards.

READ MORE: TPA’s flamingo statue in the running for international award: Here’s how you can help it win

The publication celebrates the top 100 pieces around the world that most successfully integrate commissioned art into interior, architectural or public spaces. A panel of 18 jurors reviewed and scored the entries, naming Phoebe the winner in the Transportation category.

The flamingo, formally titled "HOME" by artist Matthew Mazzotta, was installed in the airport in 2022. Since the reveal, Phoebe has become an iconic part of TPA's interior in their main terminal and a backdrop in many photos from travelers passing through the Tampa Bay area.

RELATED: TPA's iconic pink Flamingo 'Phoebe' celebrates first birthday

Phoebe also earned one of two "People's Choice Awards" honors, with more than 3,000 people voting for the Tampa piece.

"The wonderfully witty idea of a scaled-up scene makes one smile and want to interact by taking a selfie at the first place, stimulating afterwards deeper reflection," Tomasz Urbanowics, one of the judges, said. "An excellent example of public art project, combining joy, deep thought and site-specific approach."