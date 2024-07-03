St. Petersburg family-owned business serves authentic bagels

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

Bagel Babe Co. is a family owned and operated bagel shop in St. Petersburg.

"We’re New Jersey natives. We came down to Florida to try and provide New Jersey/New York style bagels," said owner, Jessie Vallorosi.

Vallorosi said when she moved down, she felt there was a void in high quality, authentic bagels.

"It has to have that crisp outer edge and then it has to have that chewy, doughy, soft inside," she described.

Vallorosi said ingredients, environment, and even the way you handle the dough, all make a huge difference in bagel quality.

In addition to their numerous bagel flavors, Babel Babe Co. offers over a dozen signature bagel sandwiches. The Salty Babe is the most popular. It has bacon, egg, and cheese with scallion cream cheese.

Bagel Babe is open for breakfast and lunch, Tuesday through Sunday.

They are in The Foodie Labs shared kitchen space at 515 22nd Street South, St. Pete.

You can also pre-order for pickup on their website. For more information, click here.

